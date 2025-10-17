Football Arsenal Claims First Win Of Women's Champions League Season With 2-0 Victory Over Benfica In a strong performance, Arsenal defeated Benfica 2-0 in the Women's Champions League. Goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo secured their first win of the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Benfica in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday. Goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo ensured the victory. This result was crucial for the Gunners, who had lost their opening match against Lyon. The game took place at Estadio da Luz, where Arsenal's strong second-half performance led to their triumph.

The first half saw Arsenal controlling much of the play but failing to challenge Lena Pauels in Benfica's goal. Diana Silva came closest for the hosts with a header that required Daphne van Domselaar to make an impressive save. In the 50th minute, Alessia Russo narrowly missed scoring with a header from Mariona Caldentey's cross.

As the match progressed, it seemed like another frustrating outing for Arsenal until a defensive error by Diana Gomes allowed Mead to score. The ball deflected off Gomes' boot, and Mead's presence helped it find the net. Later, Chloe Kelly's clever free-kick reached Russo, who scored past Pauels to secure Arsenal's win.

This victory moved Arsenal up to 10th place in the standings, while Benfica remained winless in 15th position. Russo's goal marked her ninth in the Women's Champions League for Arsenal and her second this season. Only Claudia Pina has scored more since last season began, with 12 goals.

Mead has now contributed to goals in her last three Women's Champions League matches, scoring once and assisting twice. Arsenal have been successful away from home recently, winning five of their last seven group stage matches (L1 D1). They have scored at least once in each of their last ten away games during this stage.

Benfica's Home Record and Match Analysis

Before facing Arsenal, Benfica had not lost any of their previous three home games in the group stage (W2 D1). Despite this setback against Arsenal, they had shown resilience at home previously. The Gunners' ability to capitalise on key moments proved decisive in breaking Benfica's unbeaten streak at home.

The match highlighted Arsenal's attacking prowess and strategic playmaking. Their ability to adapt and seize opportunities was evident throughout the game. As they continue their campaign, maintaining such form will be crucial for further success in the competition.