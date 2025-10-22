Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Football Arsenal Secures Dominant 4-0 Victory Against Atletico Madrid With Gyokeres' Two Goals In a commanding performance, Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring two goals. The Gunners remain unbeaten this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 2:46 [IST]

Viktor Gyokeres made a significant impact by scoring his first Champions League goals for Arsenal, leading them to a commanding 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal began aggressively, with Eberechi Eze's deflected shot nearly giving them an early lead, but it hit the crossbar. Declan Rice also came close with a volley that narrowly missed the target.

David Raya's quick reaction to a long ball resulted in a throw-in, which Giuliano Simeone capitalised on by finding Julian Alvarez. Alvarez's curling shot from the right wing was just wide of the open goal. Gabriel Martinelli had an effort disallowed for offside in the 36th minute, and Alvarez struck the crossbar shortly after halftime.

Arsenal took control after these moments. Gabriel Magalhaes scored with a header from Rice's free-kick in the 57th minute. Seven minutes later, Martinelli doubled the lead by finishing Myles Lewis-Skelly's pass into the net off the post. Gyokeres then sealed the victory with two quick goals.

Gyokeres' first goal came when his shot deflected off David Hancko past Jan Oblak. His second followed three minutes later as he converted William Saliba's assist from close range. This performance marked Gyokeres' first Champions League brace since his hat-trick against Arsenal in November 2024.

Martinelli has been consistent in Europe, scoring in his last three matches, matching his total from his previous 18 appearances. Arsenal's defence has been solid as well; they are one of only two teams, alongside Inter, yet to concede this season.

Statistical Insights and Defensive Strength

Mikel Arteta's team allowed just 1.52 expected goals against (xGA), with only 0.67 coming from this match. Offensively, they generated 2.16 xG and missed only one shot on target after halftime. Their defensive resilience and attacking efficiency have been key to their success this season.

The Gunners' impressive form continues as they maintain their defensive record while showcasing attacking prowess. This balance has been crucial in their Champions League campaign so far.