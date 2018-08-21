Arsenal academy player Josh Dasilva joins Brentford

Bengaluru, August 21: Championship side Brentford have roped in Arsenal's 19-year-old academy product Josh Dasilva on a four-year deal with an option to extend it by a year.
The club management of Arsenal asked Dasilva to sign a new contract earlier in this summer transfer window. But the 19-year-old youngster did not agree terms with the Gunners and now the Championship side Brentford will have to pay only a compensation fee to the club management of Arsenal rather than a transfer fee.
Dasilva is an academy product of Arsenal and made his debut for the senior team of the Gunners against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup under the management of the former Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger. He has appeared thrice for the senior team in the Carabao Cup last season.
We are delighted to welcome England youth international @joshdasilva_ to #BrentfordFC on a long-term deal after the midfielder left @Arsenal in the summer pic.twitter.com/Stn9wtzKY2— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 21, 2018
Dasilva joined the academy of Arsenal at the age of eight. Gradually making his way up the age-group squads, his big moment came when he won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017 with England.
Brentford head coach Dean Smith is more than happy too have Dasilva in his team. He said: "Josh is a player who fits Brentford really well. He has huge potential, is an excellent footballer with a great personality and wants to continue his development by working hard every day.
"We liked what we saw and feel that we can help Josh to develop and in turn he will help our squad improve."
Dasilva appears to have got himself a good deal by signing for Brentford. Chances are hard to come by in Arsenal and we have only seen few other academy graduates like Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson earn senior team caps with the Gunners. With Dasilva much down the pecking order and Gunners already having two deep-lying midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira in their squad, Dasilva opted to sign for Brentford for earning more experience. He could develop himself as a complete player with the Championship side.