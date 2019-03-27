Arsenal and Chelsea to contend for Nicolo Barella

Bengaluru, March 27: Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea will go head-to-head for Cagliari star Nicolo Barella, according to reports.
The midfielder was the subject of a failed bid from the Blues in January but they are ready to reignite their long interest in the Italian.
The 22-year-old's services will be in demand this summer as both Premier League sides will go back in again to lure Barella to England.
Reports in Italy claim that the Gunners sent scouts to see the highly-rated midfielder in action on Saturday (March 23).
Barella, 22, won his fourth cap and scored his first international goal in Italy’s 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Finland.
Cagliari have already confirmed Maurizio Sarri was desperate to sign Barella in January. Sarri still sees the midfielder as the perfect replacement for Cesc Fabregas who moved to Monaco in January.
However, the Serie A side could demand up to £43million if they decide to do business at the end of the season. But after scoring his first goal the Azzurri, Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini believes their asking price for Barella will only rise between now and the end of the season.
The English sides could face competition from Inter and Napoli for Barella.
Unai Emery is still in the dark about his summer budget as it is dependent on the Gunners qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are hit by a transfer ban by FIFA for the next two transfer windows which they have appealed against.