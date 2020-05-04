Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur want RB Leipzig star, things to know about him

Bengaluru, May 4: Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer has garnered quite a reputation for himself in recent years and has made his name among the incredibly talented list of RB Leipzig stars who are wanted across the continent alongside the likes of Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano.
The 26-year-old recently stole the show in his team's 4-0 win over Spurs over the two legs of the Champions League Round of 16 in which he also captained the German side.
Sabitzer's incredible season this time out has helped his stock soar even higher and has seen him linked with several clubs across Europe including North London duo Arsenal and Spurs. Here, we take a deeper look at the 26-year-old.
Mr Versatile
The biggest compliment for Marcel Sabitzer would be that he is the James Milner of Bundesliga. The 26-year-old is incredibly versatile and has played in eight different positions this season. Sabitzer can operate comfortably across the midfield, play on either flank or even be deployed as a wing-back thanks to his immense adaptability. It is hardly a surprise that such an incredibly versatile player would be a welcome addition to whichever club he joins.
Has an eye for goals
Despite the fact that he has been used in a number of positions this season including in deeper roles, the Austrian international has experienced the best season in his career in terms of output. He has found the back of the net eight times in Bundesliga this season while providing six assists.
He has also scored four goals in the Champions League while scoring thrives in DFB Pokal taking his overall tally to 15 in 35 games which is excellent for a player not playing in his preferred centre-forward role.
Compared to David Beckham
Marcel Sabitzer has garnered a reputation of being a set-piece specialist and has even been compared to the legendary David Beckham which is a huge compliment in itself. Thanks to his cultured right foot and an incredible similarity in the way how he strikes the ball, he is a lot similar to the master of free-kicks Beckham.
The 26-year-old scored from a tremendous set-piece in a 3-0 win away to Werder Bremen earlier in the season which would have made even Beckham proud. Both Arsenal and Spurs would certainly benefit from having such a talented set-piece specialist in their ranks.
Football runs in his veins
The Austrian international belongs from a footballing background with his father Herfried Sabitzer himself representing the Austrian national team between 1992 and 1997. Herfried made over 300 appearances during his career in Austria and earned six caps for the country. He used to be a prolific goalscorer as well as having scored over 100 goals in club football and also netted once for Austria.
The very best years of Marcel's father came at Grazer AK, where he struck 32 times in 88 games and it was the same team where Marcel started his journey as a footballer. His cousin Thomas Sabitzer, aged 19, is also a professional footballer and is right now plying his trade in Austria for LASK Linz.