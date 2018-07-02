Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Arsenal announce Sokratis signing

Sokratis Papastathopoulos
Sokratis Papastathopoulos has switched to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund

London, July 2: Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, the defender joining the Premier League side from Borussia Dortmund.

Sokratis was previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, but has instead opted to join Arsenal.

The 30-year-old defender has agreed a long-term contract at the club, with Arsenal paying a reported €20million for the Greece international.

Sokratis previously played for clubs including Werder Bremen, AC Milan, Genoa and AEK Athens but has been at Dortmund since 2013.

He helped the club to win the DFB-Pokal in the 2016-17 season, also claiming a brace of DFL-Supercup crowns during his time at Dortmund.

Sokratis is the third player to join Arsenal since the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new coach, following former Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Emirates Stadium.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 22:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue