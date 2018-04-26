Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals admiration for Luis Enrique

Bengaluru, April 26: Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stated that he will have no influence on who succeeds him at Arsenal but backed former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique for the job. Former Barcelona manager Enrique is the favourite to take charge of the Gunners this summer when Wenger steps down after 22 years of service as the Arsenal manager.
When asked about the prospect of Enrique taking over from him, Wenger said: "I have a high opinion of him. But I do not want to influence the job for the next manager. Of course I have a high opinion of Luis Enrique."
Wenger had been expected to have a big say in who took over from him after helping shape the club's infrastructure during his lengthy reign.
However, the 69-year-old has seen his power wane in recent months after the appointments of Raul Sanllehi as head of football relations and Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment. And Enrique is likely to get the job if former Barca chief Sanllehi gets his way, although Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis would like to bring Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta back to the club.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, Wenger admitted than he was pushed into a Gunners exit.
He said: "The timing was not my decision. The rest I have spoken about it already."
The statement once again sparks the thought that Wenger was actually pushed to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. It was actually more of a sack than an intentional leave.
Arsene Wenger is likely to continue his managerial career elsewhere after his Arsenal departure as he feels he still has a few years left in him. Moreover, there is interest in the Frenchman from a host of top clubs, especially back in his homeland where giants like PSG and Monaco are looking for strong contenders to take over the club.
PSG is expected to hire Thomas Tuchel at Parc des Princes but with Wenger suddenly being available, the club might change their mind. Meanwhile Wenger's former club AS Monaco are also said to be looking to bring back their former manager and help them contend for the Ligue 1 title once again.
