Football Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Voices Concern Over Viktor Gyokeres' Injury Ahead Of Slavia Prague Clash Mikel Arteta has expressed concern regarding Viktor Gyokeres' injury, which will prevent him from playing against Slavia Prague. The striker's absence may affect Arsenal's Champions League strategy.

Mikel Arteta is facing a dilemma as Viktor Gyokeres will miss Arsenal's match against Slavia Prague due to an injury. Gyokeres, who scored in the recent 2-0 victory over Burnley, was forced off the field with a muscle problem. The Swedish striker, who also netted twice in Arsenal's last Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, has not travelled with the team to Prague.

Arteta expressed his worries about Gyokeres' condition, noting that the player rarely suffers from muscular issues. "I am concerned. Because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something," Arteta stated on Monday. He added that it's troubling for an explosive player like Gyokeres to experience such problems.

The absence of Gyokeres means Arteta must adjust his attacking strategy for the upcoming match. Arsenal aims to maintain their perfect record in this season's Champions League. One potential solution is deploying Leandro Trossard in a central role, although Trossard prefers playing on the left wing. "I think at the moment it's the left-wing position," Trossard said about his preferred spot.

Gabriel Martinelli is another option for leading the attack. Martinelli has been in excellent form, scoring in all three of Arsenal's Champions League matches this season. The only Arsenal player to score in their first four European games was Ian Wright during the 1994-95 Cup Winners' Cup campaign.

Arteta acknowledged that they are still assessing Gyokeres' injury to determine its severity and impact on future matches. "We are digging in a little bit more to understand the extent and where we are in terms of the injury," he explained.

Despite these challenges, Arteta remains focused on finding effective solutions for his squad's attacking lineup against Slavia Prague. The manager is determined to keep Arsenal's winning streak alive while managing player fitness carefully throughout the competition.