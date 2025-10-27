Football Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta Faces Four Arsenal Injury Headaches After Palace Win By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed cautious concern regarding injuries to four key players following their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

William Saliba was unable to continue after the first half due to discomfort, though Arteta did not specify the exact issue, only stating, "On Willy [Saliba], there are two things related to his substitution," and confirmed that "he had to be out after the first half." Saliba, having twisted his ankle in late August, has generally been reliable when fit, featuring strongly before having to be subbed off this weekend.

Declan Rice, known for his endurance and nicknamed "The Horse," was also forced off inside the final ten minutes, an unusual occurrence for him. Arteta mentioned, "Declan was struggling with a knock that he took from the first half," but did not elaborate on the severity. Riccardo Calafiori left the pitch around the same time, with Arteta grouping their injuries somewhat vaguely: "Let's see how they recover," he said, and "No, because I don't know. It's not because I don't want to tell you, I don't really know."

Even substitute Gabriel Martinelli experienced some discomfort during his 25 minutes on the field, though Arteta was optimistic about a quick recovery: "He felt something... I think so. We have to check that one. He was a bit uncomfortable."

Arteta has generally been guarded about injury details, historically prioritizing player availability facades for tactical reasons, such as instructing injured players to appear ready pre-match.

This cautious approach was evident as he managed the situation around key players without firm updates or reassurances. Despite these issues, Arsenal's victory propelled them further ahead in the Premier League title race, with Eberechi Eze scoring his first league goal.