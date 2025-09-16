Football Arsenal Aims For Champions League Triumph To Change Club History Under Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta is determined to lead Arsenal to their first Champions League title, aiming to alter the club's historical narrative in European competitions. The Gunners face Athletic Bilbao in their opening match. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Mikel Arteta is determined to rewrite Arsenal's history in the Champions League by securing their first-ever victory in the competition. Despite being crowned English champions 13 times, Arsenal has only reached the Champions League final once, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006. They have also reached the semi-finals three times in their 23 previous campaigns, including last season when Paris Saint-Germain defeated them 3-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal is considered one of the favourites to win this year's Champions League, with a 16% chance according to Opta's supercomputer simulations. Only Liverpool, who have won the tournament six times, have better odds at 20%. Arteta sees this as an opportunity for Arsenal to join the ranks of European champions. "Well, that tells you, with our long history, how difficult it is because we haven't won it yet, and that's the opportunity," Arteta stated.

Arteta emphasises that pressure creates opportunities and drives improvement. He believes every decision should meet high standards and expectations. "The big clubs [who have won it], they try seven, eight, nine times, and they maybe win two. So, in this competition, it's going to be one that you fail much more than you succeed," he explained. Arteta aims to change Arsenal's historical narrative by achieving success in Europe.

The Gunners will kick off their Champions League journey against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. This marks their first competitive encounter with the Spanish side. In recent tournaments, only Real Madrid (33) has accumulated more points than Arsenal (32) during the group stages. However, Arsenal will be missing key players such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus for their trip to San Mames.

Athletic Bilbao returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2014-15 season under Ernesto Valverde's management. Valverde acknowledges Arsenal's threat and considers them among the frontrunners due to their technical prowess and tactical acumen instilled by Arteta. "Arsenal are totally focused on this match," Valverde noted. He recognises Arsenal as a high-level opponent but believes Bilbao must seize opportunities carefully.

Valverde appreciates facing strong opponents like Arsenal but stresses caution and capitalising on chances against them. "It's the start of the Champions League, and we're playing against a high-level opponent, the kind that Bilbao likes," he remarked. The match promises excitement as both teams aim for a strong start in Europe's premier club competition.

As Arsenal embarks on another European campaign under Arteta's leadership, they hope to overcome past challenges and achieve glory in the Champions League. The team remains focused on delivering their best performance despite missing several key players for their opening match against Athletic Bilbao.