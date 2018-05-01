Arsenal and Chelsea target Bryan Cristante holds talks in London

London, May 1: Arsenal and Chelsea are in line to fight for Atlanta midfielder Bryan Cristante this Summer, with the 23-year-old’s representatives flying to London for talks in recent weeks, according to reports.
Serie A side Atlanta have set a trend of shocking Italian football with their habit of getting good results recently.
Last season, they claimed the fourth spot in the league surprising everyone and despite losing some of the key players of the last term, like Keesie and Conti etc to other league rivals, this season again they have amazed everyone with their performance as the Italian team currently sit sixth in the table.
And 23-year-old youngster, Cristante has been one of the very key elements of the team to guide them to such position.
The 23-year-old who came through AC Milan academy made his debut at the age of 16. However, after getting limited game time the player later shifted his base to Benfica. Although, the player again saw his game time limited there and to have his further growth the player underwent some loan moves with Serie A sides like Pescara and Palermo before Atlanta bragged him.
However, only this season the advance midfielder who is also defensively sound, burst in the scenes and has scored an astounding 12 goals in 44 appearances furthermore also broke into the national side with his first cap last October.
The Italian midfielder was on loan from Benfica since January 2017 but Atalanta in the mid-campaign activated his €4m buy-option and acquired him for cheaply.
However, according to reports, the midfielder now has told his agent to find a bigger club than his current side and especially instructed him to look for a club in Premier League.
Both Londoners, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be looking at the deal now after such revelation and as per recent reports, Cristante's agent has already flown to London several times in an order to secure a move to either of the side.
The money or the terms regarding the deal has not been disclosed yet but as per reports in media, the midfielder is currently reviewing options from both Chelsea and Arsenal.
Chelsea and Arsenal both are currently experiencing managerial issues as Chelsea are excepted to sack Antonio Conte while Arsene Wenger has already confirmed his Emirates departure at the end of the season.
Thus any confirmation regarding the transfer of the player is highly unlikely at the moment but both the clubs will surely monitor the further development of the player's future.
