Arsenal close to signing up Leverkusen's Bernd Leno

Bengaluru, June 15: Arsenal are all set to announce their second Summer signing. According to reports the North London side have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen's German keeper Bernd Leno. The 26-year-old who narrowly missed out on Germany's World Cup squad is available for around £22m due to a release clause in his contract.
The Leverkusen keeper is touted as a long-term choice who will replace ageing Petr Cech in the squad. The 35-year-old Cech has been one of the legends of the game and certainly one of the best Premier League goalkeepers of all time, however, the veteran keeper seemed to have lost his Midas touch for the last two seasons and has been conceding soft goals for quite some time.
The Gunners who finished sixth in the league table last season have conceded the most number of goals among the top six sides in the league and Cech himself had been wrong in many of these. Thus Arsenal are eager to strengthen the spine of their defence following Arsene Wenger's departure and has targetted a new keeper along with some defensive recruitments.
Under the direction of the new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and new manager Emery Unai, they have now targeted the Bundesliga keeper for new arrivals whereas other Bundesliga players like Dortmund's centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Freiburg rising Caglar Soyuncu are also under their radar.
Apart from Arsenal, Serie A side Napoli were also in the race to sign Leno, however, the Serie A club's move hit a block last month. Speaking at the time, Leno's agent Uli Ferber revealed: "I can confirm there were negotiations with Napoli, but we stopped them. Napoli are not an option."
Thus Arsenal will be now hoping to steal a march on Napoli as Leno edges closer towards the BayArena exit door.
Since joining Leverkusen from Stuttgart's reserves in 2011 Leno has established himself as one of Bundesliga's best goalkeepers. He has started in 303 matches for Leverkusen and starred in five Champions League games. The 26-year-old has played 37 matches in all competitions this season and has kept 12 clean sheets.
However, Leno's arrival could now mark the end of second David Ospina's future at the club. The Chilean joined the Gunners in 2014 from ONG Nice, however, all these years has played as the second choice only. And now with Leno set to arrive and Cech expected to be the second choice, Ospina's first-team chances would dwindle even further. Thus to capture more game time the 29-year-old shot-stopper now has reportedly decided to leave the side.
Turkish side Fenerbahce is strongly linked with the keeper whereas Mexico outfit Tigres are looking to snap up the keeper.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends