Arsenal closely monitoring Juventus target Martins

Bengaluru, June 4: Arsenal are said to be closely monitoring the situation of Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins.
New Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen to add the Portuguese wideman to his ranks as he looks to overhaul the squad inherited from Arsene Wenger.
Portuguese outlet O Jogo are reporting that the 23-year-old is also attracting interest from Italian champions Juventus, who want to replace midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah after he opted to leave Turin this summer.
Juventus are looking to replace the core of their squad that is ageing and are looking at younger players to build for the next decade or so and Martins is a player they like very much.
The Portuguese international bagged 13 goals and 13 assists for Sporting to help them finish third in the Portuguese top flight last term and will be playing a key role for the national team in the World cup.
The Gunners wanted Martins and his team-mate William Carvalho under Wenger but an £86million joint bid was rebuffed by the Portuguese outfit last year.
Sporting Lisbon are keen on keeping hold of their star men but could be resigned to losing them to this summer. But they could also lose a host of stars after their own fans raided the club's training ground attacking players and coaching staff in a shocking act of violence last month.
William Carvalho could finally get his wish to leave Portugal with new Everton boss Marca Silva keen to take him to Goodison Park. There is also interest from clubs like AS Monaco, West Ham United and Valencia.
Martins is under contract until 2022, but reportedly has a £52.7m release clause in his deal, meaning he could be free to speak to other clubs if that is met.
Liverpool were monitoring his situation in January, however Sporting’s hierarchy were adamant their star man was not for sale. The Reds seems to have shifted their interest elsewhere now and it seems that the player they want now is Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyonnais.
Emery also wants to bolster his central midfield options and wants Sevilla star Steven N’Zonzi with him to the Emirates. He shares a good working relationship with the Frenchman from their time together at Sevilla and could reunite at the Emirates.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.