Arsenal complete Stephan Lichtsteiner capture from Juventus

London, June 5: Arsenal have completed the first signing of Unai Emery's tenure with the acquisition of Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.
The Switzerland international ended his time with Juventus having secured a seventh Serie A title in 2017-18, with Massimiliano Allegri's squad pipping Napoli to the Scudetto in the closing weeks.
Lichtsteiner was a champion of Italy in all seven of his seasons in Turin, making over 250 appearances for the Bianconeri.
He will add valuable experience to Emery's squad for the 2018-19 Premier League season, although his arrival puts Hector Bellerin's future at Emirates Stadium in doubt.
"Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad," Emery told Arsenal's official website.
"He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch."
Lichtsteiner told Arsenal's official website: "It is a great moment for me, after Juventus, to come to Arsenal. It is a project to come back into the Champions League, it is hard not to see a club like Arsenal that is not playing in the Champions League if you see the players, the club, the stadium. The big objective is to come back on the highest level."
Lichtsteiner told Arsenal.com that he was excited to work with Emery at the club. "He's a very good coach who's won a lot of titles, especially the Europa League that we play in this year," the Swiss said. "He's a coach who knows what he wants and a coach who also progresses the players, and also old players like me. You never stop learning and this is very important. I'm really positive that we will do great things.
On his playing style, Lichtsteiner said: "I'm a right back who likes to attack but I also know when it's time to attack and when you need to stay behind. I have to put a balance between defence and attack."
The defender wants to bring Juventus' winning mentality into Arsenal. "I hope I can bring a lot of that mentality. It's a little bit of the same project that I did seven years ago with Juventus. Juventus also, for two times, didn't qualify for the Champions League. I hope I can bring a lot of experience, a lot of mentality and together, with my team, come back to the highest level of the Champions League," he added.
