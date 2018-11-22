Football

Arsenal consider replacing veteran full-back with Liverpool flop

By
Nacho Monreal
Nacho Monreal is on his way out of Arsenal

Kolkata, November 22: Arsenal are looking to replace ageing left-back Nacho Monreal with Liverpool flop Alberto Moreno, according to reports in England.

The Gunners full-back has been a loyal servant for the club since his £9m move from Malaga in 2013 and has been one of their best performers during that period.

The Spaniard has played over 200 games scoring ten goals and assisting 16 during his spell with the north London side.

This season he has been out in parts with a hamstring injury but has still made ten appearances, assisting three and scoring one.

However, reports claim that Gunners boss Unai Emery is looking to replace the 32-year-old as his overhaul of Arsene Wenger's squad continues and is keen on out-of-favour Liverpool flop Moreno as his potential replacement.

The Spaniard is out of contract next summer and looks unlikely to sign a new deal after falling out of favour at Anfield.

And with Sead Kolasinac seemingly not up to the job at the Emirates, a move for the 26-year-old is looking likely.

Emery and Moreno worked together at Sevilla and formed a good relationship with one another and a move to Arsenal under his former manager could revive Moreno's career.

The Spanish full-back joined Liverpool in 2014 but has earned the dubious distinction for making key errors at crucial moments for the Reds.

And since Andrew Robertson moved to Anfield from Hull he has been quite impressive keeping Moreno out of the first team on a weekly basis.

Moreno is an adventurous left-back and is a brilliant crosser of the ball and could very well gel into the attacking Arsenal side.

His pace is his biggest attribute and Emery can can help him improve on his defensive side, Moreno could be a fruitful signing for them especially considering that he will be a free transfer.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 11:11 [IST]
