Arsenal considering these two strikers as Dusan Vlahovic alternative in January

Bengaluru, Jan. 27: The Gunners have dealt a blow in their pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic who is all set for a move to Juventus, as per recent reports.
Despite launching a concrete attempt to secure his services earlier this month Serie A have reportedly have overtaken the chase. Arsenal reportedly saw a bid of around £50million turned down by Fiorentina before Juventus came in with a successful offer in the region of £70m.
As a result, with just less than one week of time remaining in the transfer window closure, Arteta has now shifted their attention to other attacking talents. And as per rumours, the Gunners have now shortlisted these two options as Vlahovic's alternative:
Alexander Isak
Arsenal are a longtime admirer of the 22-year-old Real Sociedad striker and have been scouting him for close to two years. Now with Vlahovic's slip, the Gunners are said to be actively pursuing his signature.
Isak has resurrected his career since joining Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in July 2019. Over the last two years, he has only gone from strength to strength at Sociedad while becoming a key figure for his national side also. He has been one of the best attackers in La Liga this season also with him scoring eight goals and assisting twice in 25 appearances across all competitions.
Unsurprisingly, the Gunners have been impressed with the display. However, Isak's £75m release clause could make things complicated and the Gunners have to break the bank to land him in January.
Luka Jovic
Real Madrid reportedly have made Jovic available for a loan move elsewhere after he scored just one goal in all competitions for his current club this season. Arsenal reportedly are still undecided on his signature. However, it is understood that if they fail to land any of their top targets over the coming days in a last-ditch attempt to solve their problems in front of goal, the Jovic deal could be completed.
Jovic has been a bit-part player in the first-team squad since joining Madrid in 2019. He was supposed to go out on loan in the summer but Ancelotti decided to hand him chances. Considering the outcome, he is yet to capitalise on those and hence, he could be sent out for a new challenge. Now it remains to be seen if Arsenal consider him or decide on a new alternative at last.