Arsenal defender Rob Holding signs new contract

Bengaluru, May 3: On Tuesday, Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new contract extension with the club. While his earlier contract ends in 2020, Holding gets a two-year extension in his new contract with the club with his term now ending in 2022.
Arsenal announced this on Tuesday issuing a statement: "We would like to congratulate Rob on his new contract and look forward to his contribution in the coming years."
At the age of 20, Rob joined the top Premier League club from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016. He made his debut for Arsenal in the 2016/17 Premier League season opener against Liverpool. He has played total 42 games for Arsenal.
While Holding played a total of 18 games in his first season (2016/17) with the club, he has already played 24 games in the ongoing season.
Last September, the English youngster scored his first goal for Arsenal in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League group stage against the Belarusian team BATE Borisov.
Holding was the member of England U-21 football team in the 2017 European U-21 Championship where they reached the semi-finals and lost in there match against Germany U-21 in the tie-breaker.
Talking about his new contract, the 22-year-old centre-back said he is happy to stay with the club. According to Evening Standard, Rob said, "I'm happy to sign for an extra two years. It gives me a bit of time to get more experience and build a place in the team.
"Why would you want to go somewhere else? You're at Arsenal, you want to make it there. Other clubs, you're not interested in. You want to make it at Arsenal."
"I've matured from a young boy to a man by doing the right things off the pitch to help me on the pitch. Just the experience of being around veteran players and full international players, that rubs off on you. You mirror what they do."
Rob also mentioned that his work with German centre-back Per Mertesacker is the massive experience. While the 33-year-old German will take retirement at the end of this season, Rob said that he will miss him. "I've worked with Per for two years and he's been massive for me. I'll be sad to see him go, he'll be missed in the changing room. But I've got to see it as an opportunity, that's the only way I can look at it. I've got to crack on and secure a place in the first team."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.