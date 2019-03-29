Arsenal eye move for Joan Jordan as Ramsey replacement

Bengaluru, March 29: Arsenal have identified Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan as a potential replacement for the outgoing Aaron Ramsey this summer, according to reports.
The Spanish manager is looking to rebuild the squad slowly and already making a blueprint of the summer window. According to reports, his priority is to replace star midfielder Ramsey first.
The 27-year-old Welsh international will leave the club this summer after accepting to join Serie A champions Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The Gunners have been linked with a number of talented midfielders recently, and the latest name to be thrown in the mix is that of the 24-year-old Eibar midfielder.
¡Golazo de falta directa de Joan Jordán! 🔥🔥🔥 @LaLiga I @SDEibar I #TOTW 20 I #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/weWbg90Zpa— EA SPORTS FIFA ESP (@EASPORTSEsp) February 2, 2019
The Spanish International has been one of the best players for the mid-table club and has earned much admiration over the past few months. With his ability to play as a holding or offensive midfielder, he has chipped in three goals and assisted in another four playing 27 games.
17 - No other Eibar player has been involved in more goals than Joan Jordan in @LaLigaEN since last season (nine goals and eight assists). Critical. pic.twitter.com/VKsKJYxAjM— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 26, 2019
At 24 and having impressed in one of the world's best leagues, Jordan seems likely to get his chance to test himself with a bigger club next season. As per reports, Arsenal seemed to be the frontrunners in the chase at the moment.
The midfielder is tied down at the La Liga side until 2020 and has a release clause of just £12.8m. With no news of a contract renewal with the side, Eibar are willing to cash in on the Catalonia international to avoid losing him on a pre-contract in January.
Emery is expected to work on a tight budget in the Summer. Although the club’s transfer budget is yet to be determined, it is highly dependent on the club’s chances of reaching the top four or winning the Europa League.
Arsenal are understood to be closely monitoring the player for the whole campaign and Jordan could be the affordable option they make a move for.
It is supposed to be a busy summer at the Emirates - with a number of players set to be offloaded to make room for new recruits. Players like Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be sold to free up the wage bill while the likes of Mustafi and El-Neny could be sold to make room for new arrivals.