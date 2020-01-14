Arsenal consider loan move for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu

Kolkata, January 14: Arsenal are looking to sign AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu on loan for the rest of the season, according to a report which appeared in the Daily Mirror.
The Turkey international is going through a tough season with the Serie A club. He has started in 18 matches, scoring just twice and providing one assist in what has been a largely disappointing campaign.
Milan are also not keen to retain him and would allow the player to leave in January.
With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Gunners are hoping to push for a loan move this month with a view to proposing a permanent deal in the summer.
The midfielder also sees a move away from Milan as the best way for him to stake his claim for a place in Turkey’s starting XI at the Euros in the summer.
Calhanoglu's addition to Arsenal could be an interesting one given the fact that the North London side already have enough firepower in their creative department. Arsenal's riority in the winter window is believed to be a defender and signing another attacker would be a surplus to their requirement.
However, given the financial terms associated with it, it could be a safe gamble carried out by the Premier League side. Arsenal would not have a large amount to spend in January, but getting him on loan would allow them the time to assess whether signing him permanently is smart, while also providing them with another attacking reinforcement.
Calhanoglu is widely regarded as one of the most gifted set-piece takers in world football and Arsenal could do well with someone in their rank. The 25-year-old also can play anywhere across the midfield. Moreover, if he proves himself, he could be the perfect replacement of Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is likely to sign for Roma on a permanent deal.