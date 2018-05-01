Arsenal flop Mathieu Debuchy aiming for 'magic' France World Cup call-up

Bengaluru, May 1: Former Arsenal and Newcastle United defender, currently a regular player for Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, Mathieu Debuchy, has admitted that he is overwhelmed to have delivered himself a legitimate chance of representing France at this summer's World Cup.
Debuchy joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in 2014 with a lot of expectations but never made it big at the Emirates due to his consistent injury problems. The emergence of another youngster, Hector Bellerin, also did not give him many chances - the right-back could only make 22 appearances in Premier League over four years and spent his time mostly in the Gunners' reserve bench.
To revive his career, the 32-year-old left the Premier League club to join Ligue 1 side St Etienne this January. Since his move to France, the right-back has surprised everyone with his display. His performances for the club have prompted talks of him being called up for the France team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a back-up for Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe.
Magnifique résultat ce soir!! @ASSEofficiel 🔝✅⚽️ bravo à toute l équipe 💚 pic.twitter.com/pFFPi9eCpE— Mathieu debuchy (@MatDebuchy) April 1, 2018
In his limited appearances in France, the defender has already managed to become the highest-scoring defender in Europe's top five leagues, scoring total five goals this season and even won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in February ahead of Paris Saint-Germain attackers like Edison Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
The former Newcastle man who has made 12 appearances for Etienne till now stated that he dreams of going to the World Cup this year after performing his level best.
Debuchy said: “I was surprised to get back to this level so quickly. Surprised but very happy. There are places up for grabs for the World Cup. After the hard times I have known, to return after four months with St Etienne followed by a World Cup would be magic. When the squad is announced, I think I’ll be in front of my TV and I’ll wait like everyone else.”
Debuchy last played for France in September 2015 and has 27 caps to his name but his recent form could put him in the running for a trip to Russia this summer.
