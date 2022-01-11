Arsenal identify PSG defender as Cedric Soares replacement: Good move for the Gunners?

Bengaluru,
January
11:
Arsenal
are
reportedly
eyeing
a
swoop
for
Paris
Saint-Germain's
Colin
Dagba
with
the
defender
seeking
an
exit
for
increased
first-team
opportunities.
The
Gunners
have
already
let
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles
leave
the
club
on
loan
to
AS
Roma
earlier
last
week
and
some
of
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
it
could
be
the
same
case
with
Cedric
Soares
well.
The 30-year-old defender is reportedly a target of Atletico Madrid who lost Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United during this window. As a result, the club is said to be looking to bring in another player in that position and the 23-year-old PSG youngster is said to be one of their preferred choices.
Dagba's struggle at PSG
Coming through the PSG youth setup Dagba got a breakthrough in the 2018/19 campaign. However, despite strong promises, he is yet to cement himself as a regular in the PSG set-up. He is yet to complete over 1,400 minutes of league football in any of his three completed reasons.
Moreover, the French international's role in the PSG first-team has reduced further this season following the arrival of Achraf Hakimi. The former Dortmund fullback has become the uncontested first-choice option at right-back, which has restricted Dagba’s overall game-time to just 166 minutes of league football. As a result, Dagba is reportedly on the lookout for a new club.
Good deal for the Gunners?
Cedric hasn’t been able to offer much quality and replacing him with Dagba would be nothing but prominent. Dagba at just 23-years of age has a lot of promising years ahead of him. Moreover, he could reportedly be available for a fee of around £10million, making him a cost-effective choice as well.
However, Dagba is more likely to move in the summer than during January. He has apparently rejected the advances of a couple of Ligue 1 outfits, including Saint-Etienne. However, competing at the Premier League with a refreshing Arsenal side could come as a tempting proposal to him.
The Frenchman could certainly prove to be a more attacking alternative for Tomiyasu and could provide great competition. Moreover, Mikel Arteta is making a team for the future and this could make the 23-year-old consider a move. Now it remains to be seen if he seeks a January exit from PSG.