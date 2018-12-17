Arsenal interested in January move for Argentine star Cristian Pavon

Bengaluru, December 17: Arsenal are interested in Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon but the Gunners have been told that the Argentine will cost £40million.
The Gunners have the 22-year-old Argentine in their sights for the New Year and contact has already been made with his club.
However, Boca have quoted a sky-high fee for Pavon, who has been dogged by hamstring trouble which handicapped him in the Copa Libertadores final.
Gunners boss Unai Emery is a big fan of Pavon and wants the fleet-footed winger to give his attack even more edge. He can play in the Arsenal system and is faster than almost every player in the Spaniard’s squad.
Boca are braced for a bid close to their asking price for Pavon and have fended off other European giants as they try to get their money.
Premier League strugglers Fulham have also made a surprise inquiry but are well short of the valuation.
Pavon’s agents have been in contact with several top clubs in Europe as he looks to follow in the footsteps of star countrymen like Lionel Messi.
And a move to London with Arsenal, or even Fulham, appeals according to sources in Buenos Aires.
Pavon has made 11 appearances for the Argentinian national team since making his debut last year, but he is yet to score for the South American nation.
In Lionel Messi and co's bow out to France in the last 16, Pavon was one of the few players to impress for the Albiceleste.
Right-footed and often deployed on the right wing for Boca, Pavon can also play on the left side of the attack, cutting inside onto his stronger foot. With his pace, dribbling and work ethic, he shares many attributes with Manchester United superstar and former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
An expert dribbler and accurate crosser off either foot, Pavon is a creative threat in the final third but he also represents a huge risk considering that he would take time to settle into life in Europe which is a far-cry from that of South America.