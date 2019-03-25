Football

Arsenal interested in Gremio and Argentina centre-back Walter Kannemann

By
Unai Emery

Bengaluru, March 25: Arsenal are the club amongst the top six sides to have conceded the most goals which are the reason why signing a defender is Emery's foremost priority in the Summer.

The Gunners signed Sokratis Papastathopolous from Dortmund last summer and while the Greek international has been a leader, Shkodran Mustafi has endured another error-strewn campaign while captain Laurent Koscielny will turn 34 in September.

This has made the Spanish manager looking for potent recruitment and as per reports, the Premier League side now have looked into South America where apparently they’ve found an answer to some of their defensive problems in Gremio’s Walter Kannemann.

The 28-year-old has caught the eye in South American football over the past couple of years after helping Brazilian side Gremio win the distinguished Copa Libertadores in 2017.

Naturally, a left-sided physical centre-back who is also good in the air and provides a bit of pace when needed earlier also played for San Lorenzo in his homeland as well as Atlas in Mexico.

He freshly made his international debut for Argentina in September and came as a substitute during their 3-1 home loss to Venezuela on Friday for his third cap.

Known as 'the Viking', the 28-year-old Kannemann is understood to have a buy out clause of around £10.2million which can be a big factor of Arsenal chasing the player. Apparently, the Gunners don't have a large kitty to spend in the Summer.

Their interest can be matched by other clubs for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in the player while Gremio’s domestic rivals Flamengo, as well as Argentine sides Boca Juniors and Independiente, are also believed to be monitoring Kannemann.

Arsenal are preparing to overhaul the squad to mount a bigger challenge next Summer and apart from a centre-back, they are also expected to sign a midfielder, an attacker and a fullback.

    Monday, March 25, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
