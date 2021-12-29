Arsenal interested in Barcelona star, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 29: As per rumours in England, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his green light to sign Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.
The 29-year-old has been linked strongly with a move to the Emirates in recent months and it has only intensified in the past few weeks.
It
is
understood
that
Arteta
hopes
that
the
Brazilian
superstar
can
get
back
to
his
best
if
he
moves
back
to
the
Premier
League
and
is
more
than
willing
to
offer
him
that
opportunity
to
revive
his
career
that
has
been
on
the
downward
trajectory
since
his
dream
move
to
Barcelona.
Big things were expected of Coutinho when he made his mega-money move to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 but he has failed miserably in that test. Now regarded as one of the biggest flops in the history of football, the Brazilian currently finds himself as just a squad player at Camp Nou.
It
is
believed
that
there
are
plenty
of
clubs
monitoring
the
situation
of
the
former
Liverpool
star
but
it
might
not
be
a
straight
forward
exit
for
him
from
the
Catalan
club
considering
his
immense
wage.
For Arsenal, it does not look to be a good idea to invest on Coutinho at the moment for several reasons. First and foremost reason will be the Brazilian's potentially high wage.
Considering
how
the
Brazilian
has
fared
since
leaving
Liverpool,
there
is
a
strong
chance
that
Arsenal's
gamble
on
him
does
not
pay
off
and
that
will
leave
the
Gunners
in
a
really
difficult
position.
For
the
club
to
be
successful,
there
needs
to
be
a
well-planned
wage
structure
and
squad
dynamics
and
Coutinho's
arrival
can
potentially
damage
both.
Another reason for Arsenal for not signing Coutinho is the fact that they clearly do not need him.
The
Gunners
are
more
than
well-equipped
in
the
three
positions
behind
the
striker
with
options
in
the
form
of
Bukayo
Saka,
Emile
Smith-Rowe,
Martin
Odegaard
and
Gabriel
Martinelli.
Nicolas
Pepe
is
also
another
option
but
his
future
at
the
club
remains
a
doubt
considering
his
poor
run
of
form
since
moving
to
the
north
London
club.
The foursome of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard and Martinelli have all been so much impressive this campaign that one of them is having to sit out on the bench. It makes no sense to hinder the growth of these young players with the signing of Coutinho.
And, if Arteta only needs a squad option, Coutinho surely does not qualify for that. The Brazilian would potentially disrupt the whole balance of the dressing room and it would not be a wise move by Arsenal to make a move for him.