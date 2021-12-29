Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal interested in Barcelona star, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, December 29: As per rumours in England, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his green light to sign Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The 29-year-old has been linked strongly with a move to the Emirates in recent months and it has only intensified in the past few weeks.

It is understood that Arteta hopes that the Brazilian superstar can get back to his best if he moves back to the Premier League and is more than willing to offer him that opportunity to revive his career that has been on the downward trajectory since his dream move to Barcelona.

Big things were expected of Coutinho when he made his mega-money move to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 but he has failed miserably in that test. Now regarded as one of the biggest flops in the history of football, the Brazilian currently finds himself as just a squad player at Camp Nou.

It is believed that there are plenty of clubs monitoring the situation of the former Liverpool star but it might not be a straight forward exit for him from the Catalan club considering his immense wage.

For Arsenal, it does not look to be a good idea to invest on Coutinho at the moment for several reasons. First and foremost reason will be the Brazilian's potentially high wage.

Considering how the Brazilian has fared since leaving Liverpool, there is a strong chance that Arsenal's gamble on him does not pay off and that will leave the Gunners in a really difficult position. For the club to be successful, there needs to be a well-planned wage structure and squad dynamics and Coutinho's arrival can potentially damage both.

Another reason for Arsenal for not signing Coutinho is the fact that they clearly do not need him.

The Gunners are more than well-equipped in the three positions behind the striker with options in the form of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli. Nicolas Pepe is also another option but his future at the club remains a doubt considering his poor run of form since moving to the north London club.

The foursome of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard and Martinelli have all been so much impressive this campaign that one of them is having to sit out on the bench. It makes no sense to hinder the growth of these young players with the signing of Coutinho.

And, if Arteta only needs a squad option, Coutinho surely does not qualify for that. The Brazilian would potentially disrupt the whole balance of the dressing room and it would not be a wise move by Arsenal to make a move for him.

Comments

MORE PHILIPPE COUTINHO NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments