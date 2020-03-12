Arsenal join race for Chelsea star Willian - Is it a good move?

Bengaluru, March 12: Arsenal have reportedly joined their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign soon to be out-of-contract Chelsea attacker Willian.
The 31-year-old Brazilian international could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer after spending seven long years at the West London club. He has been a loyal servant to the club over the years despite their ups and downs and is not particularly keen on an exit but contract talks between him and the club have proven to be tricky.
Chelsea chose to make an exception to their philosophy of offering players beyond the age of 30 just one year contracts in the case of Willian but it is claimed that the Brazilian is not ready to accept anything below a three-year deal.
And, that has proven to be the only hindrance in the 31-year-old signing a new deal. If things remain as they are, the Brazilian international would be available for free in the summer and it is hardly a surprise that clubs like Arsenal and Spurs are looking for a raid on their cross-town rival.
Arsenal have managed to improve their form since the appointment of Mikel Arteta and their brand of football has also been praiseworthy. But, it is imperative to say that the Spanish manager is having to work with a very average quality of squad which he will certainly look to improve in the summer.
Arsenal need solid reinforcements in almost every department but it will be difficult for them to do that considering the club is not financially as solid as the once used to be.
In such circumstances, Willian on a free transfer would make sense from every aspect. He would not cost them any money and would also bring the quality on the flanks which they are missing.
Willian is one of the best and the most consistent wingers in the Premier League over the past few years. And, even though he is 31 years of age now, he is naturally very fit and looks at his peak.
Willian, with his immense quality and experience, would be an excellent addition to the arsenal squad and would be an automatic starter in the Arsenal team. He is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten and is very hard-working. Also, he is one of the very best in the Premier League in terms of technical abilities.
Such a player would be a big boost for Arteta in his free-flowing attacking tactics and he would also save the Gunners a great amount of money which can be spent elsewhere.