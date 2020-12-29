Arsenal keen on Julian Brandt: Why Arteta should sign him

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: Arsenal are said to be exploring the possibility of a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to find more creative impact in the middle of the pitch.
The Gunners have been linked with several names for the winter window with Dominik Szoboszlai and Houssem Aouar one of their targets. But the former has already agreed on a move to RB Leipzig while the French midfielder is expected to stay put till summer. Arteta reportedly has now shifted his attention elsewhere and the German attacker is one of the options they are tracking thoroughly.
Brandt's time at Dortmund so far
Brandt joined Dortmund in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £23 million after a blistering campaign with Bayer Leverkusen where he scored seven goals and fourteen assists in 33 league appearances. However, he is yet to match the same numbers with the Black and Yellows. Last season he went on to contribute three goals and eight assists but has been struggling this season, scoring just one goal in 22 outings across all competitions. He looked to be out of favour under Lucien Favre and that has not changed since his dismissal. Brandt has remained on the bench for each of interim boss Edin Terzic's first two Bundesliga games in charge hence, there is an understanding that he could move on when the January transfer window opens.
How would he improve Arteta's Arsenal?
Brandt is a versatile attacker who can not only play in both the wings but also as an attacking midfielder. Since Ozil's exclusion from the side, Arsenal have struggled to replicate any creative touch which has seen them suffer in front of goal. Brandt, in that case, could be a real asset for Arteta who possesses the deadly combination of physical strength, pace, and dribbling techniques. The German youngster although has been out of form of late, but there's no doubt he would instantly improve the struggling midfield.