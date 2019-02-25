Arsenal lead race for Crystal Palace star Wan-Bissaka

Bengaluru, February 25: Arsenal are leading the chase for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as per reports in England.
The Gunners rate the speedy and strong full-back highly and believe that he would be a perfect fit for them. Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants quick players and has found right-back to be a huge problematic position at the Emirates. Wan-Bissaka, aged just 21, can tackle and also get forward, qualities Emery craves for.
Arsenal would have to pay £40million or more and offer top wages but are not being deterred by that. The Gunners can already call upon Hector Bellerin, but their alternative options for the Spaniard, who is out with a long-term knee injury, leave a lot to be desired.
Stephan Lichsteiner is 35 years old and has struggled to cope with the pace and intensity of the Premier League, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is better suited to playing in central-midfielder or as a winger and Carl Jenkinson has been used sparingly.
Everton were the first club to show an interest after Wan-Bissaka emerged as a first-team regular at Palace and they are still keen but it in unlikely that they can beat Arsenal for his signature.
Also, staying in London may appeal to the Croydon-born prospect who looks to be one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in years to come.
Manchester City have also been considering the young Eagles defender, but right-back is not a priority position for them.
Bayern Munich have been looking too, but Arsenal are front-runners considering that English player hardly fancy the prospect of moving abroad.
Crystal Palace are checking on Chelsea prospect Reece James, 19, as a potential replacement who is on loan at Wigan.