Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira rejected opportunity to manage top European club

New York, Oct 4: Former Arsenal legend and now New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira has revealed that he held talks with Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne for a managerial role this Summer, however, opted to stay in MLS.
The former French midfielder, who completed his professional career at the Etihad, is regarded as one of the future top managers of the game, started his coaching career at Etihad after retirement from playing career.
He coached the Under-21 City side for more than two years and then later was sent to the USA to Manchester City's sister club New York City in January 2016 where he took full control from Jason Kreis.
The 41-year-old proved his worth in the MLS in this very short stint and got applauds for guiding the club to the Major League Soccer playoffs out of the blue also reaching the conference semifinals.
The former Arsenal midfielder was earlier linked with Newcastle before Rafa Benitez was designated and also believed to be wanted by many European clubs, notably Arsenal.
However, in an interview with RMC, the ex-France midfielder denied any contact with Arsenal but suggested he held talks with Ligue 1 club St Etienne in the Summer.
Viera suggested, that time he did not feel ready for the job, however now he is well-prepared to take a job with a European club.
"The timing wasn't good. I didn't ask to leave New York City, because I'm very happy where I am," said Vieira, who will have a year left on his contract when the MLS season ends in December.
"I have acquired a lot of experience during my two seasons in New York," he said. "I feel ready to take up challenges. But today, I'm lucky to have a squad that enables me to flourish. I don't have a reason to go looking for something else."