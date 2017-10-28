Arsenal legend Wright advises star forward Walcott to move out of the club

London, October 28: Arsenal legend and now turned TV pundit Ian Wright has urged Theo Walcott to leave the Gunners to save his career.
Walcott captained the Arsenal side that defeated Norwich 2-1 in the EFL Cup fourth round on Tuesday night but has been largely confined to Arsene Wenger’s second string since a switch to a 3-4-2-1 in April.
The 28-year-old has played only 46 minutes in the Premier League this season, featuring in just one of Arsenal’s last seven games, and has not been named among the starters in the top flight for the last 15 top flight matches.
West Ham have previously expressed an interest in Walcott, one of Arsenal’s top earners, whilst Everton were linked with a move during the summer as well.
Wright said on Sky Sports that Walcott should leave “for his own sake”, adding: “I'm not sure where he can go now with Arsenal and he's only playing in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.
“He'll want to finish on a high in respect of what he's doing, he's given Arsenal great service in the time he's been there and for me he should move on for himself.”
Walcott’s current deal at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2019 and though Gunners boss Wenger pronounced himself “impressed” by the forward’s response to a spell on the side lines, it seems unlikely that Walcott will get a permanent place in the starting XI of Wenger ahead of the preferred front three of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.
Walcott is 28 right now and has been out of favour for quite a long time now and his stock is pretty much on the fall. He must consider his future at the club in order to resurrect his frozen career.