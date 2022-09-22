Arsenal linked with Eintracht Frankfurt star attacker over January capture: Good option for Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru,
Sept.
22:
It
has
not
even
been
a
month
since
the
closure
of
the
massive
summer
transfer
window,
however,
clubs
across
Europe
are
already
busy
exploring
the
market
for
top
talents
and
potential
options
to
improve
their
squad
in
the
January
transfer
window.
Arsenal who have had a productive window this summer are also said to be keeping their eyes open for new recruits. One position Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to enhance is the wing position and there have been talks of a new attacking arrival in January.
The latest name which has been linked with them now is Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jesper Lindstrom and apparently, the club have also made a contact with his representative.
Over the last year or so, the 22-year-old has been putting in memorable performances, most notably on European stages. It seems to have caught the eye of the North London side who are now said to be exploring a January move.
Jesper Lindstrom's impressive tenure at Frankfurt
At just 22 years old, Lindstrom is already a regular for both club and country, having made his international debut for Denmark in 2020. After signing from Brondby for £6m in the 2021 summer window, he has been a mainstay in the lineup.
Last
season
he
earned
the
Bundesliga
Rookie
of
the
Season
award
following
five
goals
and
five
assists
in
29
league
appearances,
while
he
provided
a
further
four
assists
in
European
competition
as
the
Bundesliga
side
won
the
Europa
League.
This
term
he
is
maintaining
the
same
form
once
again
with
three
goals
in
10
appearances
so
far.
A good option for the Gunners?
The 22-year-old is comfortable playing on both the flanks hence he would have the kind of versatility Mikel Arteta appreciates. Signing him for the team will improve the quality of the current Arsenal squad while his arrival will fill the void left by Nicolas Pepe. Moreover, he is reportedly valued at around £20 million by Frankfurt. So, getting him for such a relatively modest fee should be a no-brainer.