Arsenal linked with former Serie A sensation, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 22: If rumours in England are to be believed, Arsenal are considering a loan deal for one of the club's former targets from the Arsene Wenger era -- Stephan El Shaarawy.
The Italian international, who excelled in Serie A with AC Milan and AS Roma, is currently plying his trade in China with Shanghai Shenhua and is said to be keen on a return to Europe and the Gunners are open to giving him a chance.
However, Mikel Arteta's side will have to fight with both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of the 27-year-old.
A versatile attacker who is most comfortable on the left flank but can also operate as a number ten on the right flank, El Shaarawy is a player most managers would love to have in their squad.
But, the question is do Arsenal need him? El Shaarawy's preferred position is currently occupied by Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it makes absolutely no sense to change that.
Alexandre Lacazette's future at the club has been under the cloud for the last few months and it seemed that the Frenchman could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer. But the 29-year-old has started the new season really well and looks more than happy to stay at the club.
We are all well aware of the fact that Arteta does not have a strong financial backing from the board in the transfer market.
In such a scenario, bringing in a player like El Shaarawy, that too in a position, that does not particularly need to be improved upon, simply does not make much sense.