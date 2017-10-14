Arsenal to make a January bid for Serie A defender Nikola Maksimovic

London, Oct 14: North London giants Arsenal are set to make a January transfer move for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, according to reports in Italy.
However, Arsene Wenger could have to fend off competition for the Serbian international as Serie A outfit Inter Milan are also sniffing around for the Serbian.
The 25-year-old cost Napoli £20million when he made the move from Torino in the summer of 2016, but he spent most of the last season on the bench.
Things haven't improved much this season as he has started just two games in all competitions this season.
With Napoli seeking to cut their losses early doors, Football Italia reports that Arsenal could well make their move.
Maksimovic started off his career in Serbia with Sloboda Uzice before making a £200,000 move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.
He joined Torino in 2013 and made 66 appearances for the club before his big-money move to Napoli.
And should Wenger snap up Maksimovic, he could be the long-term plan at the heart of the defence alongside the likes of Calum Chambers and Rob Holding.
The Sun reported yesterday how 22-year-old Chambers, who joined from Southampton in the summer of 2014, has committed himself to the Gunners until 2021.
A statement on the club's official website read: "Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum's continued contribution to the club."
And Chambers wrote of his delight at signing a new deal on Twitter.
He said: "Proud to sign a new contract with Arsenal.
"I know I'm still a young player and I want to have my best years playing for this football club.
"I want to win as many trophies with Arsenal as possible.
"I'm going to repay the fans for the faith they have shown in me.
"Can't wait to get going again."
Chambers was massively out of favour at the club just a few weeks away as Arsenal wanted to cash him in following an average loan spell with Boro last campaign. The turn of events shows how talented the player is.