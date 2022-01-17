Arsenal make shock contact with ex-Chelsea striker: Good option for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, January 17: Arsenal have reportedly made a shock enquiry about the availability of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as they look to land a forward in January.
The
33-year-old
striker
has
terminated
his
contract
with
Atletico
Mineiro
just
after
six
months
and
is
now
a
free
agent.
Arsenal
director
Edu
has
made
contact
with
Diego
Costa's
representatives
to
see
whether
the
Spaniard
would
be
keen
on
a
move
to
the
Emirates.
Although,
as
per
rumours,
they
have
not
submitted
an
official
enquiry
yet.
Arsenal's interest in Costa
Arsenal are currently in a tricky situation as they face a real shortage of strikers heading into the second half of the season. Aubameyang so far has been banished from the first team line-up while Eddie Nketiah’s future remains uncertain meaning the club only have Alexandre Lacazette as senior forward.
The Gunners are trying hard to resolve the situation and it is understood that signing strikers is their utmost priority in January. Mikel Arteta’s primary target is said to be Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic while they also have alternatives such as Lille’s Jonathan David and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak in their sights.
However,
none
of
the
deals
looks
to
be
feasible.
For
that
reason,
Arsenal
reportedly
have
reached
out
of
Costa
and
reportedly
mulling
over
offering
him
a
short
term
deal.
Costa
however
reportedly
has
also
received
an
offer
from
the
Spanish
side,
Cadiz,
while
Brazilian
outfit
Sao
Paulo
are
also
believed
to
be
interested
in
his
signature.
But
a
return
to
Premier
League
could
be
more
attractive.
A good option for the Gunners?
Costa has had an outstanding career with Chelsea in Premier League. But since then it has all been downfall at Atletico Madrid and very recently in Brazil. For the last few years, he has not been in his best shape.
Although, at 33-years of age, he still has the pedigree to play for a top-level side. However, there's no doubt considering his recent outcome Arsenal would have to gamble on him. Costa should be Arsenal's last resort only if they fail to any of their top targets this month.