Arsenal make shock contact with ex-Chelsea striker: Good option for the Gunners?

By

Bengaluru, January 17: Arsenal have reportedly made a shock enquiry about the availability of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as they look to land a forward in January.

The 33-year-old striker has terminated his contract with Atletico Mineiro just after six months and is now a free agent. Arsenal director Edu has made contact with Diego Costa's representatives to see whether the Spaniard would be keen on a move to the Emirates. Although, as per rumours, they have not submitted an official enquiry yet.

Arsenal's interest in Costa

Arsenal are currently in a tricky situation as they face a real shortage of strikers heading into the second half of the season. Aubameyang so far has been banished from the first team line-up while Eddie Nketiah’s future remains uncertain meaning the club only have Alexandre Lacazette as senior forward.

The Gunners are trying hard to resolve the situation and it is understood that signing strikers is their utmost priority in January. Mikel Arteta’s primary target is said to be Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic while they also have alternatives such as Lille’s Jonathan David and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak in their sights.

However, none of the deals looks to be feasible. For that reason, Arsenal reportedly have reached out of Costa and reportedly mulling over offering him a short term deal. Costa however reportedly has also received an offer from the Spanish side, Cadiz, while Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo are also believed to be interested in his signature. But a return to Premier League could be more attractive.

A good option for the Gunners?

Costa has had an outstanding career with Chelsea in Premier League. But since then it has all been downfall at Atletico Madrid and very recently in Brazil. For the last few years, he has not been in his best shape.

Although, at 33-years of age, he still has the pedigree to play for a top-level side. However, there's no doubt considering his recent outcome Arsenal would have to gamble on him. Costa should be Arsenal's last resort only if they fail to any of their top targets this month.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 16:03 [IST]
