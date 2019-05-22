Football

Koscielny slams UEFA after Mkhitaryan withdrawal

By Opta
Arsenals Henrikh Mkhitaryan was forced to opt out of Europa League final in Baku
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan was forced to opt out of Europa League final in Baku

London, May 22: Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny blasted UEFA after Henrikh Mkhitaryan opted to miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku.

Political tensions between Azerbaijan and Mkhitaryan's native Armenia will see the midfielder left out by head coach Unai Emery, it was confirmed on Tuesday (May 21).

Koscielny slammed the decision to play the final in Baku, which will host the decider on May 29.

"I am not very happy," the defender told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Firstly because we need to leave one player here, because he can't play in the final.

"I think UEFA needs to know about the different problems they can have with the politics in the country.

"When one country has a problem with another they should not give the final to that country.

"For us it is difficult because we want to have 'Micki' with us. He is an important player for us."

Mkhitaryan has played 11 games in the Europa League this season, providing three assists.

 
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2019

