Arsenal not in contract talks with Lacazette – Arteta

London, September 20: Arsenal are yet to begin contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed.
Lacazette is contracted at the Premier League club until 2022, but there has been speculation over the forward's future.
The Frenchman scored his 50th goal for Arsenal during Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham at Emirates Stadium.
But there have been no talks for the 29-year-old to renew his deal at Arsenal, Arteta later confirmed.
"At the moment, we haven't started any negotiations," he said.
"We have a lot of things still to do in this market and at the moment we are focusing on those things."
Arteta said he was pleased with Lacazette, who arrived at the club from Lyon in 2017.
"He's a player I'm really happy with. I think we've shown him a lot of faith since I arrived here," he said.
"But we cannot start any speculation. We know that any player who is under two years of their contract is always going to be talked about."