Arsenal offered Barcelona star Suarez on the cheap

Bengaluru, December 16: Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona star Denis Suarez, according to reports in England.
The midfielder has been frozen out at the Nou Camp this season and has seen just eleven minutes of La Liga action.
Reports claim that the Catalan giants have told Saurez and his representatives he is free to leave next month in search of regular first-team football and the Gunners have been alerted of his availability. Arsenal could bag the 24-year-old for a cut-price £14 million.
Unai Emery knows all about Suarez as the Gunners boss had the playmaker for a year on loan at Sevilla four years ago and could be tempted to take a punt when the transfer window opens.
Arsenal are on the hunt for a midfielder with Aaron Ramsey heading for the exit next month or as a free agent next summer.
The Catalan giants sold Suarez to Villarreal with a buyback clause of £3.1m three years ago, a clause triggered after one successful season in Castellon.
However, with seemingly no future in Catalan for Suarez, Barcelona want him off the books but will look to agree a sell-on percentage if he shines at his new club.
Denis Suarez is a versatile player who can play in almost every role in midfield. Even though he is bes suited as a number eight, he is quite useful in advanced roles as well.
Both Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil could be off the books of Arsenal by next summer and someone like Denis Suarez can ideally replace either of the two.
Meanwhile, the Gunners have been told that they will have to bid at least £30million if they are serious about landing Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.
The Paraguay international played a central role in The Five Stripes winning the MLS Cup in just their second season as a franchise.