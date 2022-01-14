Arsenal pushing to sign Juventus midfielder on loan in January- Good deal for Gunners?

Bengaluru, January 14: Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Juventus in the January transfer window.
Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing for a loan deal for the midfielder and the club have already contacted Juventus, according to several reports.
Arsenal were initially expected to sign Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes, who was the desired target for Arteta. But it is understood that the French side have put a €45m price tag on the samba star.
Arsenal as it stands are not ready to pay that fee in January and have hence looked at the Brazilian midfielder who is unsettled at Juventus.
Arthur's struggle at Juventus
The 25-year-old has experienced a difficult spell at Juventus since joining the club in the summer of 2020. His first season at the club saw him making just over 1,100 minutes of league football as he struggled to establish himself in the first team.
This season, his position has only further deteriorated following the arrival of Manuel Locatelli coupled with the recent emergence of Weston McKennie.
As of now, he is out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri, making only 14 Serie A outings with just four of those coming from the start. Juventus have given green light for a move in January however they comprehend it is likely to be a loan move with clubs covering his full wage.
Should Arsenal get him?
With Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey both at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles sealing a loan move to AS Roma last week, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga are Arteta's only senior midfield options right now.
So their interest in the former Barcelona starlet is hardly surprising. Arthur, to that end, could be a logical acquisition to the team.
The Brazilian has had some mixed performance in recent years. However, he is capable of offering the technical prowess and the creativity that may combine well with other Arsenal midfielders.
Furthermore, getting him just on a loan deal definitely makes sense. His move would fill a spot in the Arsenal squad while due to a loan agreement the club would have the option to look for other longer-term options in the summer as well.