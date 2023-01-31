Jorginho: Arsenal reach agreement with Chelsea for Midfielder

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Jorginho on a permanent deal, according to reports.
David Ornstein, the renowned journalist of The Athletic has confirmed the Gunners will pay £12 million for Jorginho as the player switches his London allegiance.
Jorginho would have been out of contract at the end of the season and the Gunners were pursuing a deal. Their move to sign Moises Caicedo failed as Brighton were rigid in their stance and refused to sell the player in the January window.
Jorginho is expected at Arsenal's training ground on Tuesday (January 31) and undergo a medical to finalize the move. He has already agreed personal terms with the North London outfit.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the Italy international and he was previously linked with a move to the club as well. The player is set to sign a deal till 2024 with an option to extend it for another year.
The 31-year-old is coming to the Emirates as a much-needed midfield backup for the Gunners, who have the likes of Mohamed Elneny out with injury, while Thomas Partey also taking a knock in their last game against Manchester City in the FA Cup.
Jorginho has played 18 league games for Chelsea this season, scoring 2 goals. He has over 200 appearances for the Blues since his move to the club in 2018 from Napoli. The coveted midfielder has won Champions League, Europa League at the club and also won the Euro 2020 with Italy.
He will bring in much-needed experience in the midfield and can prove to be a pivotal signing as Arsenal are pushing to win their first league title in 19 years. Mikel Arteta's men are currently at the top of the Premier League table at the halfway stage.