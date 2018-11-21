Arsenal ready to pay £17.8m release clause for Villarreal's Pablo Fornals

Kolkata, November 21: Arsenal have zeroed in on Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals as a possible January signing and are planning to use the £17.8m release clause of the Villarreal midfielder.
The 22-year-old was chased by Arsene Wenger for a long time but a move never materialised.
However, with Aaron Ramsey all set to leave the side following contractual mismatch, it is believed that the Gunners have again turned to the youngster.
Current manager Unai Emery is keen to bring the Spaniard to London in January in order to give him time to gell with the squad and his release clause is making the case easier.
However, for funding the move Arsenal might sell another midfielder Mohamed Elneny who has mostly been used as a squad player this term. The Egypt international has struggled for game time at the Emirates and is yet to make a league appearance this season. Now it is believed that Arsenal are planning to use him to cover funds for the Villarreal midfielder. He has been rated £15m by Arsenal and reportedly Leicester City is interested in the player.
Fornals has been a key figure for Villarreal for the last couple of seasons who this season are struggling. Villarreal have won just twice in 12 matches and sit one point out of the relegation zone.
The former Malaga midfielder also has two senior appearances for Spain in his name and recently made headlines in La Liga in January when his sublime last-minute chip helped Villarreal to a 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid.
Should Fornals join the side, he will follow in the footsteps of former Gunners popular Santi Cazorla, who joined Arsenal after representing Villarreal and Malaga in Spain's top flight.