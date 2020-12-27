Football
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty miss helps Arteta clinch vital win

By Patric Ridge
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta clinched a much-needed win to relieve some of the mounting pressure, with Arsenal surviving a late scare against Chelsea.

London, December 27: Arsenal survived a late scare to end their winless run in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta's much-maligned side claimed a thoroughly deserved 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

The Gunners headed into the Boxing Day clash at Emirates Stadium having lost five of their last seven Premier League matches, yet were worthy winners against Frank Lampard's hapless team to mark the one-year anniversary of Arteta's first game in charge in style.

Alexandre Lacazette's penalty put Arsenal ahead in a league game for the first time since a win over Manchester United on November 1, and a stunning Granit Xhaka free-kick doubled their tally.

1
2128426

Bukayo Saka then embarrassed Edouard Mendy early in the second half though, after Tammy Abraham's VAR-awarded goal, Arsenal ultimately had to rely on Bernd Leno's save from Jorginho's penalty to prevent a nervy finish.

That meant Chelsea were condemned to a third defeat in four league games.

Story first published: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
