Arsenal rivaling Tottenham in the race to sign Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka: Sensible move from Gunners?

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka is reported to be attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.
Some earlier reports suggested that Tottenham Hotspur were keen on the youngster but as per latest rumour mills, rivals Arsenal too have joined them in the race.
The Gunners have a good relationship with the Bundesliga star's agent Michael N’Cho Ibou, who worked with them on the Nicolas Pepe deal. Hence, they may even have the upper hand in the chase.
N’Dicka's brilliant season so far
The youngster joined the German club from Auxerre three years ago. Since then he has gone to represent the club in 82 games across all competitions. Frankfurt have played some brilliant football this season and their attacking trio Andre Silva, Filip Kostic and Amin Younes is mostly getting the credit.
However, their stability at the backline is another reason they have won six out of seven games since the start of the new year. The 21-year-old defender has played a big part in this spell being one of the mainstays in the lineup. His commanding presence in the box, strong aerial abilities during set-pieces, willingness to go head-on and physical strength has helped him put on a great number so far.
Should Arsenal get him?
N’Dicka is tactically sound and can play out of the back - a perfect profile that could go well under Arteta. The Frankfurt defender can also operate as a left-back if required which should add more points to his favour. He may not be one of the most gifted footballers in the Bundesliga but has shown a lot of promise with his defensive work.
Plus at 21-year of age that can only improve with a better side. With the Gunners looking to offload David Luiz and Calum Chambers in the summer getting him for a humble fee, hence could be a decent coup in the long run.