Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson joins Nottingham Forest

By
Carl Jenkinson
Carl Jenkinson has joined Championship side Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, August 7: Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has joined Championship side Nottingham Forest on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

It is Nottingham's eighth summer transfer window signing for the season.

The club began the new season on Saturday with a 1-2 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, in new manager Sabri Lamouchi's first game in charge.

The 27-year-old defender began his career with Charlton Athletic before the Gunners in June, 2011. He spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons on loan at West Ham United followed by a loan spell at Championship club Birmingham City during the 2017-18 season.

Jenkinson made a total of 70 appearances for Arsenal scoring one goal, against Norwich City.

In the 2018-19 season, Jenkinson played eight games for Arsenal, three of those in the UEFA Europa League.

"Thanks for everything and good luck at @NFFC," Arsenal tweeted from their official handle.

Jenkinson, whose mother is Finn, represented Finland at Under-21 level before committing his future to England after talks with then manager Roy Hodgson.

He made his senior debut for the Three Lions as one of six debutants as a 74th-minute substitute for Glen Johnson in a 4-2 friendly defeat against Sweden in Stockholm in November, 2012.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More CARL JENKINSON News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue