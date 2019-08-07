Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson joins Nottingham Forest

Bengaluru, August 7: Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has joined Championship side Nottingham Forest on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
It is Nottingham's eighth summer transfer window signing for the season.
The club began the new season on Saturday with a 1-2 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, in new manager Sabri Lamouchi's first game in charge.
The 27-year-old defender began his career with Charlton Athletic before the Gunners in June, 2011. He spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons on loan at West Ham United followed by a loan spell at Championship club Birmingham City during the 2017-18 season.
Jenkinson made a total of 70 appearances for Arsenal scoring one goal, against Norwich City.
In the 2018-19 season, Jenkinson played eight games for Arsenal, three of those in the UEFA Europa League.
"Thanks for everything and good luck at @NFFC," Arsenal tweeted from their official handle.
Thanks for everything and good luck at @NFFC, @carljenkinson 🔴— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 7, 2019
Jenkinson, whose mother is Finn, represented Finland at Under-21 level before committing his future to England after talks with then manager Roy Hodgson.
He made his senior debut for the Three Lions as one of six debutants as a 74th-minute substitute for Glen Johnson in a 4-2 friendly defeat against Sweden in Stockholm in November, 2012.
(With inputs from Agencies)