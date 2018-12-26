Arsenal’s chief scout thought he was too nonchalant: Collins

Bengaluru, December 26: Virgil Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in Premier league in recent years, while some pundits are now claiming that he is the best central defender around.
The Liverpool defender just like his fellow team-mates Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane made a jump last Winter from Southampton being the costliest defender in the World before he made a name for himself during his time at Celtic. However, things could have been pretty different.
The 27-year-old's impact under Jurgen Klopp has been rock solid this term with the centre-backs excellent reading of the game and immense calm physicality making them one of the title favourites this season. But as per his former club, Celtic's manager, many clubs along with Arsenal passed up the chance to sign him cheaply when he was at Celtic before Southampton because they felt the defender was too 'nonchalant'.
Former Celtic assistant manager John Collins also suggested that due to drop in quality between the Premier League and Scotland's top division, Liverpool also were sceptical about landing the player when they offered him to Brendan Rodger's Liverpool.
"Arsenal’s chief scout thought he was too nonchalant," John Collins told beIN Sport.
"Maybe that was part of his game but he ticks so many of the other boxes. He’s got pace, power, balance, distribution and he’s good in the air. 'He can be a bit nonchalant but he is a quality player."
"Gary McAllister was the assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool and I told him I hope you’re going to come and take Virgil but Brendan didn’t fancy him and didn’t think he was better than what he already had.
"He would’ve cost around £12m – every team watched him regularly but the worry was he was showing it against Scottish players but you could tell he was strong, powerful and a well-balanced player."
Van Dijk has played 24 matches this season in all competitions, most among the Liverpool players and has helped them keeping 13 clean sheets, scoring one goal also.