Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal seal £72m deal for Lille's Pepe

By
Nicolas Pepe
The Ivory Coast star was linked with clubs including PSG, Napoli and Liverpool but it is Arsenal who have landed Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

London, August 1: Arsenal have announced the signing of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe in a club-record deal reported to be worth £72million (£80m).

Pepe was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Champions League winners Liverpool after a breakthrough 2018-19 season.

The Ivory Coast attacker scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last term and supplied 11 assists to catch the eye of Europe's elite clubs.

But it is Arsenal who have landed the 24-year-old, who eclipses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club's record signing.

(With Agency inputs)

More NICOLAS PEPE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue