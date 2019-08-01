Arsenal seal £72m deal for Lille's Pepe

London, August 1: Arsenal have announced the signing of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe in a club-record deal reported to be worth £72million (£80m).
Pepe was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Champions League winners Liverpool after a breakthrough 2018-19 season.
The Ivory Coast attacker scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last term and supplied 11 assists to catch the eye of Europe's elite clubs.
Welcome to The Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe 🤩— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2019
🇨🇮 #PepeIsHere ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nXJIB9XdLW
But it is Arsenal who have landed the 24-year-old, who eclipses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club's record signing.
