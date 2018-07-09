Arsenal set to complete Matteo Guendouzi deal

Bengaluru, July 9: Arsenal are set to sign Lorient's 20-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. According to reports the North London side have agreed upon a £7million fee with Guendouzi's Ligue 2 club Lorient.
The 20-year-old midfielder is set to fly to London for his medical and will reportedly sign a five year deal with the Gunners. The French under 21 star is labelled as one of the young hot prospects of France and earlier had attracted interests from a number of top clubs.
The likes of Monaco, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs had been also shown an interest in Guendouzi, however it is the London side who have now moved faster to beat their rivals to the midfielder.
Some clips of matteo Guendouzi@OsmanZtheGooner pic.twitter.com/fGuBf3PUTf— Abokorgunners (@abokorgunners) July 8, 2018
Guendouzi spent his young days at Paris St-Germain's academy before moving to Lorient in 2014. The box to box midfielder who can also operate as a defensive midfielder is currently in France under-19 training camp ahead of the European Under-19 Championship. He has also represented his country at U18 and U20 level before.
The youngster broke into the Lorient team during the 2016/17 season and made 21 appearances all over last season.
Petit aperçu de @MatteoGuendouzi 19 ans qui vient de signer à Arsenal il récupère énormément de ballons, se projette avec un grande facilité et une grande générosité sur le terrain ! C'est un régal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hEIEb04ugz— Lucas LT (@FcLorient560) July 8, 2018
Should the deal occur, Guendouzi will follow Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos through the Emirates doors. However, the 19-year-old is unlikely to challenge for a place in Unai Emery's starting XI straight away.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly agreed upon a fee with Argentine giants Boca Junior for their backup keeper David Ospina.
Ospina has been at the club for four long years however never established himself as a first choice keeper. But now after the club have purchased Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and planned to keeper veteran Petr Cech as his backup, it was expected that the Colombian keeper would pave his way this summer.
Ospina has made 70 appearances in all competitions across his four years at the Emirates and won two FA Cups. The player is currently on holiday after playing his stride in the World Cup for Colombia where they bowed out against England, in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinal.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends