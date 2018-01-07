Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United defender Evans

Bengaluru, January 7: Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with West Bromwich Albion for their star defender Jonny Evans.
The Gunners are hoping to clinch the transfer of the Northern Ireland defender this month as Arsene Wenger looks to finally end his search for a top-class defender who can lead his backline.
Reports in England claim that West Brom and Arsenal are inching closer to finalising a figure of around £25million for the former Manchester United star.
Evans' future at The Hawthorns has been unclear since last summer, when the Gunners and Manchester City both enquired over his availability.
The Cityzens even tabled a £25m bid for the 30-year-old towards the end of the summer transfer window but then manager Tony Pulis was in no mood to sell his best defender back then.
Yet it is Arsenal who have now moved to the head of the queue for Evans, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders outside the top six clubs in the Premier League.
The 30-year-old possesses plenty of experience and also knows how it feels to play for a big club. He joined Manchester United as a teenager and went on to win as many as 10 trophies with the Red Devils.
Publicly the Baggies do not want to let the centre-back leave the club, especially as they are embroiled in a relegation battle this season.
But new manager Alan Pardew is looking to bring in some new signings and funds are limited for him. Selling Evans could offer him the money he needs to bolster his squad.
The Baggies are not short of options especially at the back with the likes of McAuley, Hegazi and Dawson all present at Pardew's disposal. If needed, Pardew can also shift Gareth Barry to the backline.
Arsenal boss Wenger knows he needs more quality in his defence, and Evans will be ready made to slot straight into his side.