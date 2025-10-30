Football Arsenal's Squad Depth Provides Strong Opportunity For Competing On All Fronts This Season Mikel Arteta emphasises the importance of squad depth at Arsenal for competing effectively this season. Following a solid EFL Cup win, he notes the team's resilience and potential for success in upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mikel Arteta is confident that Arsenal's squad depth will allow them to compete effectively across all competitions this season. The team advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Brighton, despite Arteta making ten changes from the side that defeated Crystal Palace. Goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka secured their progress, setting up a clash with Oliver Glasner's team in the next round.

Arsenal will now shift their focus to the Premier League, where they face Burnley next. They currently hold a four-point lead at the top of the table. Arteta emphasised the importance of utilising every player in his squad to maintain their strong performance. "It's going to make us stronger because, again, the easy thing maybe is to make some changes at that moment. I really believe in them," Arteta stated.

Arteta praised Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera for their impressive performances as a new centre-back pairing. Their efforts contributed to Arsenal achieving a sixth consecutive clean sheet. In October 2025, Arsenal became the first English top-flight team to win six matches in a month without conceding a goal. "They'd never played together, so to build that chemistry, it takes time," Arteta noted.

Burnley approaches this match with confidence after Lyle Foster's last-minute goal secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Wolves in their previous Premier League game. This marked Burnley's first back-to-back top-flight wins since April 2022. Despite conceding more goals this season than during their entire 2024-25 Championship campaign, manager Scott Parker remains focused on his team's mentality.

Quilindschy Hartman has been instrumental for Burnley, providing two assists against Wolves and four assists in his last four Premier League appearances. All these contributions have come away from home, and he aims to make an impact against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze continues his impressive form for Arsenal, having scored against his former club Crystal Palace recently.

Eze has been involved in eight goals in his last 13 Premier League matches and has performed well against newly promoted teams. He has six goals and four assists in his last 15 top-flight games against such sides.

Match Prediction: Arsenal Win

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 away league games against Burnley since December 1973. They have won 23 of their last 24 Premier League matches against promoted teams, including the last 13 consecutively. The only exception was a defeat at Nottingham Forest in May 2023.

The Gunners have also won their last four top-flight matches without conceding a goal. However, Burnley will pose a challenge despite having only one win in their last 18 Premier League encounters with Arsenal.

Burnley has not achieved three consecutive top-flight victories since April 2022 under Michael Jackson's management. Manager Scott Parker last accomplished this feat with Fulham in April 2019. Additionally, Burnley has never beaten a Premier League team starting the day at the top of the table.

Outcome Probability Burnley Win 13.4% Draw 16.6% Arsenal Win 70%

The upcoming match promises excitement as both teams aim for victory. Arsenal seeks to extend their winning streak while Burnley hopes to defy expectations and secure an upset against the league leaders.