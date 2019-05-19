Arsenal table bid for Gremio centre-back Walter Kannemann

Bengaluru, May 19: Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Gremio and Argentina defender Walter Kannemann, while there are reports that the Gunners have tabled a bid.
Arsenal have conceded the most goals amongst the top six sides with new signing Sokratis Papastathopolous being the only bright light in the leaky defence. While other starters like Shkodran Mustafi and captain Laurent Koscielny have had a mixed campaign.
This has forced Unai Emery look for replacements and as per reports, the Premier league side have found a ideal choice in South America to solve their defensive problems in Gremio’s Walter Kannemann.
The 28-year-old has caught the eye for his performances in the past couple of years in which he helped Brazilian side Gremio win the distinguished Copa Libertadores in 2017.
Naturally, a left-sided physical centre-back who is also good in the air and provides a bit of pace when needed, Kannemann played for San Lorenzo in his homeland as well as Atlas in Mexico.
He recently made his international debut for Argentina in September and came on as a substitute during their 3-1 home loss to Venezuela on Friday for his third cap.
Known as 'the Viking', the 28-year-old Kannemann is understood to have a buy out clause of around £17million and the Gunners are reportedly trying as they don't have a large kitty to spend in the summer.
Arsenal linked with Walter Kanneman. The centre back may be 28 years old but certainly would be a smart addition for a reasonable price. Knows how to win trophies - has won two Copa Libertadores titles with San Lorenzo (2014) and Gremio (2017). pic.twitter.com/dtP6CR3g5J— Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) May 16, 2019
However, their interest can be matched by other clubs as well as reportedly Serie A sides Inter and Sampdoria too have also shown interest in the player while Gremio’s domestic rivals Flamengo, as well as Argentine sides Boca Juniors and Independiente, are also believed to be monitoring Kannemann, however, could struggle to match his valuation.
The Argentine defender's agent, however, has remained coy on the Arsenal speculation and played down suggestions the Gunners have made a bid.
Speaking to Tunapora his agent Martin Wainbuch has said: "Now there's nothing concrete."
The statement could be a way of getting better terms from the Gunners and other sides, however, one thing is for sure, whatever the state of play with him, Arsenal's desire for a new centre-back remains one of the top priorities for Unai Emery this summer.
The Spaniard wants to strengthen the back line with little budget and with the former midfielder, Edu Gaspar tipped to return to Emirates as technical director following his work with the Brazil national team during this summer's Copa America, such link-ups from Latin America could develop more often now.