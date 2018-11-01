Arsenal target Argentina star Tagliafico

Football

Bengaluru, November 1: Premier League giants Arsenal have made an £8million bid for Ajax and Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to reports in England.

It is understood that the Gunners are keen to bring in the left-back in the new year as their injury crisis continues.

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are set to beat fellow Premier League side Newcastle to Tagliafico's signature after the Toon failed in their pursuit during the summer.

The full-back, 26, has impressed this season as Ajax sit second in the Eredivisie behind high-flying PSV Eindhoven.

But the Dutch side are top of their Champions League group, level on points with Bayern Munich, in part thanks to the defender's two goals against AEK Athens last month.

Tagliafico was part of the Argentina squad at the World Cup in Russia and started every game as La Albiceleste crashed out in the second round.

The full-back joins Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt as transfer targets as Ajax face an uphill task keeping hold of their star players.

Unai Emery is currently without regular left-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac due to injuries.

It means Granit Xhaka has been forced to fill in for his side there in the games against Leicester, Sporting Lisbon and Crystal Palace.

But despite scoring a sensational free-kick at Selhurst Park, Xhaka was caught out by Wilfried Zaha and gave away a clumsy penalty, allowing the Eagles to snatch a point.

The potentially signing of Tagliafico, though, could spell the end of Monreal's time at the Emirates.

The defender joined the club in 2013 but turns 33 in February. And with Kolasinac's spell at Arsenal plagued by injuries, Emery could turn to the Argentine as a long-term replacement.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
