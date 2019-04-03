Football

Arsenal target Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

By
Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser
Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

Bengaluru, April 3: Arsenal are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser who has made quite a name for himself in the Premier League over the last few years.

Unai Emery is looking to bolster his Gunners squad with a new winger and a midfielder being his top priorities. And reports claim that the 25-year-old Cherries winger is high on his wishlist.

Arsenal have reportedly been checking on the Scotland international regularly over the past couple of seasons. He has caught the eye with a number of top displays for Eddie Howe’s South Coast outfit. However, Arsenal gaffer Emery could also face a fight for Fraser from North London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners will only have limited funds to spend over the close season but they could boost that budget by qualifying for the Champions League. That bid for a top four finish was strengthened last night as the 2-0 victory over Newcastle lifted them above Spurs into third.

Now Emery is preparing to finalise his top targets with Fraser set to be one of his main ones.

Fraser joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen for just £400,000 back when the Cherries were in League One in 2013. Since then, he has helped them climb to two promotions and become established in the Premier League.

The fleet-footed winger has hit his top form this season, grabbing six goals and claiming ten assists in the top-flight.

In addition to a wide man, the Gunners need a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, a goalscorer against the Magpies, after he agreed to join Juventus on a free.

Emery could also try to strengthen at left-back but could be forced to sell first in order to raise the funds.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
